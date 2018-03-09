Demi Lovato has to ''fake it until [she] makes it'' on stage.

The 25-year-old singer is opening her 'Tell Me You Love Me' concerts with the deeply personal ballad 'You Don't Do It for Me Anymore' and Demi - who has spoken openly about her struggles with addiction, self harm and an eating disorder - admitted she doesn't always want to relate to the song.

She said: ''It's so vulnerable, so raw. I'm not singing it about a guy. I never sang it about a guy. It's about my relationship with my bad habits. I sing it onstage, and sometimes I have to fake it until I make it.

''Sometimes I don't want to believe it. But I'm telling myself through those lyrics, 'You're going to get through this.' ''

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker has upped the production values on the tour, with dancers, video projections and a local choir from each city she performs in, who join her for her finale, and admitted she made the change because she didn't enjoy the stripped back set she had last time she went out on the road.

She told Billboard magazine: ''The thing that I didn't love about the last tour is that I didn't have anybody onstage with me.

''I didn't have dancers, my band was hidden. There was a lot of pressure on me and my voice.''

But Demi isn't worrying too much about her wardrobe on stage.

She said: ''I might pop up in the opening [number] one day and be in Fabletics. Because that's what I want to wear. I'm loving myself -- not for what I look like, but for who I am.''

And she knows her fans aren't interesting in going to see her because they're expecting elaborate outfits.

She said: ''[The clothes] maybe won't be as sexy. Because that's not where I am in my life right now.

''I think I'm going to wear an oversized hoodie and boots.

''I really honestly don't give a f**k. That's not why people come to my concerts anyways.''