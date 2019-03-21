Demi Lovato has earned her second degree blue belt in jiu-jitsu.

The 26-year-old singer has been hard at work studying the Brazilian martial art since she left rehab following a near-fatal overdose over the summer, and has now said she's worked hard enough to earn a new degree in the sport.

Posting a picture on her Instagram story, Demi wrote: ''2nd degree blue belt!!!!

Thank you @1chrislight!! You're the best!!!

''This means the world to me and I couldn't be happier. Brazilian jiu jitsu is a passion of mine and I can't wait to learn more and more.

''Thank you @1chrislight for teaching me so much. I can't believe how far I've come since working together. You're a legend!! (sic)''

The 'Sober' hitmaker first earned her blue belt back in August 2017, and is her second of seven belt levels in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu system.

Within each level, instructors can award degrees - also known as stripes - to honour a student's progress and skill before they're ready to move up to the next level.

For Demi, the stripe comes after she recently revealed she knocked her trainer's tooth out whilst at her favourite mixed martial arts gym, Unbreakable Performance in Hollywood, despite him wearing a mouth guard to protect against such injuries.

On social media, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer wrote: ''Holy s**t I literally knocked @jayglazer's tooth out during training this morning - while he was wearing a mouth piece!!!! Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!! So coach, when's my first fight?! #unbreakableperformance (sic)''

Following her overdose in July, Demi has been ''committed'' to her sobriety, which includes focusing her energy on more positive activities such as exercise.

A source recently insisted the 'Solo' hitmaker has been working hard behind the scenes to remain sober and has cut off her ''enabling'' friends, with her biggest motivation being the chance to get back on stage.