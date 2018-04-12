Demi Lovato earned more than $20 million during the opening leg of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.

The 25-year-old singer pocketed an eye-watering sum of money after performing at concerts set in 20 cities in North America in support of her 'Tell Me You Love Me' album, which was released last year.

Demi performed for more than 262,000 fans during the course of the opening leg of her tour, according to Billboard, which also revealed that her most profitable show came at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where she earned $1.5 million in revenue.

However, Demi drew her largest crowd at the Capital One Arena in Washington, where she sold 16,141 tickets.

The brunette beauty was supported at the shows by DJ Khaled and Kehlani, who served as her opening acts.

Meanwhile, Demi was recently forced to reschedule the South American and Mexican leg of her tour.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker was due to perform the shows later this month, but was forced to move them to September and November because of ''production issues''.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, she wrote: ''I'm absolutely heartbroken that I have to make this announcement today... due to production issues we have to move the South America #tellmeyoulovemetour dates ...

''Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Panama I'm devastated we had to remove those shows ... Truly hate that we have to do this & we tried our best but there were some unforeseen production issues. If you're unable to make the new dates we will give you a full refund ... I'm so sorry. I promise it will be worth the wait & I hope to see you. I love you guys so much! (sic)''