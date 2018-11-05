Demi Lovato is ''doing well'' after leaving rehab and heading back to Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old singer - who admitted herself to rehab earlier this year after she was hospitalised following an overdose - was seen out for dinner over the weekend, and it's said she is in a bitter place after her treatment.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: ''She just got back to LA a couple days ago. She seems to be doing well so far.''

Her change of scenery comes after her mother Diannna De La Garza revealed her daughter has now been sober for 90 days.

Appearing on Maria Menounos' Sirius XM show last month, she said: ''Yes, she has 90 days and I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it's work.''

Meanwhile, Demi's young half-sister Madison De La Garza, 16, had previously admitted it has been a ''crazy'' time for their family following the star's overdose in July.

She recently said: ''She's working really hard on her sobriety, and we're all so incredibly proud of her.

''It's been crazy for our family. It's been a lot.''

It's also been said that it's unclear if the 'Cool For The Summer' hitmaker will make a permanent return to LA, or if she will take some time away to relax away from the hustle and bustle of celebrity life.

An insider said: ''Demi is doing great and is really receptive to the help that she is getting. Treatment has really changed her and she is looking forward to remaining sober and her new outlook on life.

''Demi is unsure if she will come back to LA to live permanently. She really wants to start a new chapter in her life. Those around her are] urging her to live a more relaxed lifestyle before she dives back into working.

''Her family wants her to take time away from LA and possibly stay in Texas with her family for a while.''