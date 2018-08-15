Demi Lovato reportedly doesn't want rehab to be easy.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker was admitted into a rehabilitation facility last week after spending a week in Cedars-Sinai hospital recovering from a suspected overdose, and it has now been claimed the star - who previously went to rehab in 2010 - wants a program that will push her to the limits to make sure she changes her ways.

A source said: ''This is not her first rodeo. She doesn't want to feel like things are being handed to her. For Demi, this is a strength test.

''The rehab she is in is much more drill sergeant-esque. It's not nurturing. At places like Promises, you live on the beach and go horseback riding. That's not what Demi needs to put her in check.''

The 25-year-old singer had been sober for six years at the start of this year, but revealed in new track 'Sober' - which was released in June - that she had relapsed.

Sources say Demi had been ''strong for so long'', but eventually the pressures of fame got to her and she ''caved''.

The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Demi lost herself. Her sobriety became a downward spiral. Addiction is a disease and she let it get out of control. Having her level of fame can be unbearable. Demi was so strong for so long, but she caved.

''She set high expectations for herself and it got to be too much. Her decision-making process was severely impaired. But she's only human.''

Recently, Demi was said to have jetted off to Chicago to meet with a therapist who specialises in addiction, which was set up for her through her current treatment centre.

It was claimed the star would be spending ''several months'' in rehab as part of an ''extensive'' program, but sources said she was already doing ''much better''.

They said: ''She will be in rehab for several months and is doing an extensive program to ensure she gets the help she needs.

''Demi is doing much better. She has become more open and is happy she is getting the help she needs, [as she now] grasps the severity of what happened and that she almost died.''