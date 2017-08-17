Demi Lovato was inspired to create an athleisure line with Fabletics after she attended the Met Gala.

The 24-year-old joined forces with the sports brand earlier this year to launch a clothing range, and the star has admitted it wasn't until she attended the glamorous star studded bash last year, which made her feel left out, that she wanted to explore the fashion industry further.

speaking to WWD about her partnership, the brunette beauty said: ''I went to the Met Gala for the first time last year and I remember feeling kind of like, 'I don't know why I am here' because I wear workout clothes every day. And my manager said, 'Why don't we do something that's more authentic to you?' and then this came about.''

The 'Cool For The Summer' hitmaker has revealed she always intended for her collection to be ''edgier'' and suitable for the ''younger'' generation.

She explained: ''I had seen a lot of yogawear and lots of yoga pants and those tend to be lighter colors and kind of the more zen. I wanted something a bit edgier and younger, something I would want to wear every day.

''There are certain silhouettes I like on myself -- jackets like this, leggings. I don't wear shorts a lot, so I put those in for other people. There are these pants and shorts that have an elastic band that wraps around your waist. It's very flattering and it just gives it a little something more. It's just an edgier look to it.

''I wanted everything to be functional and to look great on people of all sizes. That's what's important to me. You also have the opportunity to just wear a sports bra and leggings or you can put a jacket or tank or sweatshirt over it and still look cute. There's lots of layering pieces.''

Demi has recently launched her second capsule for the fashion house, and she has already teased a third release is in the works.

Speaking about her future creations with the label, she said: ''We've got some rose gold, which I'm really excited about. This might be my favorite collection, but I say that about every one.''