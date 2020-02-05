Demi Lovato has sparked speculation she's dating Machine Gun Kelly.

The 27-year-old singer set tongues wagging on Wednesday (05.02.20) when she was spotted leaving Soho House West Hollywood - a members-only club in Los Angeles - around 2am with the 29-year-old rapper.

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the pair were seen getting into separate cars but MGK's Aston Martin convertible was spotted following the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker's SUV towards the pop star's apartment.

This isn't the first time the pair have hung out together as they were photographed at an Emo Nite LA event back in 2017, but nothing romantic came of it at the time.

Just last month, MGK was romantically linked to Miley Cyrus' sister Noah after the pair were seen getting up close and personal at a Grammys after party.

Demi has been single since December when she split from Austin Wilson following just one month of dating because she wanted to focus on herself and her health.

Despite being single, Demi said she hopes to have settled down and started a family - whether that's with a woman or man - by the time her 20s are over.

She said recently: ''I want to start a family.

''That would be dope. I don't even know if I see it with a man or a woman. I just know that, at some point, I would love to do that this decade.''

Demi uses the ''future'' to help her get through rough patches in her life.

She added: ''I look toward the future for hope. To change my perspective on things - especially when I got through something difficult, I always stop and I think, 'Why is God putting me through this?' ''

In July 2018, Demi suffered a near-fatal overdose and spent time in a treatment centre following the incident in order to get her sober journey back on track.