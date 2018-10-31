Demi Lovato has been ''really changed'' by her rehab stay.

The 26-year-old singer has been sober for over 90 days following her the overdose that landed her in hospital over the summer, and sources now claim she is ''a new version of herself'' thanks to the ongoing treatment she has been receiving since entering a rehabilitation centre after she left hospital.

A source said: ''Demi is doing great and is really receptive to the help that she is getting. Treatment has really changed her and she is looking forward to remaining sober and her new outlook on life.''

And the 'Sober' singer is even said to be unsure if she will return to Los Angeles after she leaves rehab, as she wants to ''start a new chapter'' which could see her end up staying in Texas with her family.

The insider added to E! News: ''Demi is unsure if she will come back to LA to live permanently. She really wants to start a new chapter in her life.

''[Those around her are] urging her to live a more relaxed lifestyle before she dives back into working. Her family wants her to take time away from LA and possibly stay in Texas with her family for a while.''

Meanwhile, Demi was recently reported to be staying in rehab for the remainder of the year, with sources saying she's taking her stay ''seriously''.

A source said: ''Demi is taking her sobriety extremely serious, and knows she has a long road ahead of her. At the end of the day, Demi is doing this for herself. She has to stay sober for her, but every time she has family or friends visit her it reminds her of all the other important people in her life that she needs to fight for as well.

''Demi is thankful she's still alive and is doing whatever she can to never get to that point again.''