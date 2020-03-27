Demi Lovato called on Justin and Hailey Bieber to donate meals to fans in need.

The 'Sober' hitmaker called on the 26-year-old star and his model wife to support restaurants with the DoorDash #OpenForDelivery initiative, which alerts families to places still offering services during the current coronavius pandemic.

Posting on Instagram, Demi wrote: ''Doing my part for our world, want to join me and @doordash? I'm joining the #DoYourPartChallenge, thank you to @oliviaobrien for the nomination!!

''I will be sending meals to families in need to support them during this challenging time. Comment below to show me how you're helping in your local communities!

''I'm challenging @scooterbraun, @arianagrande, @justinbieber and @haileybieber next!! #OpenForDelivery. (sic)''

The 27-year-old singer also urged her fans to ask delivery drivers to leave their food at the door and take extra precautions to try and prevent the spread of the respiratory illness.

She added: ''P.s. - if ordering food through a delivery service PLEASE select the leave at door option, wash your hands after grabbing the order for at least 20-40 seconds, and wipe down the packaging and surfaces that it touches.''

'Yummy' hitmaker Justin and Hailey, 23, responded to the challenge and revealed they are getting on board.

Hailey wrote: ''Doing our part! we are participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge thanks to @stassiebaby and @ddlovato for the nominations.

''Send me a dm if you and your family are in need of an extra meal during this time! Thank you to @doordash for helping make this happen love this challenge!!

''Let's continue to all do what we can for each other... I nominate @karliekloss @justineskye @shannonnadj and Justin nominates @judahsmith and @ryangood24 :) #openfordelivery (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande is reportedly using money transferring app Venmo to send cash to fans who have been hit hard by the ongoing health crisis, which has caused some people to lose their jobs as a result of needing to self-isolate and stay at home.

According to TMZ, numerous fans have claimed to have been sent payments ranging from $500 to $1,500, with some saying she has been doing the kind deed in secret for several days.