Demi Lovato has broken her silence for the first time since she was admitted to hospital after a suspected heroin overdose.

The 25-year-old singer was rushed to hospital last week after she was found unconscious at her home following an alleged overdose and she has now thanked her fans for their ''positive thoughts and prayers''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.''

Earlier this week, insiders reported Demi was ''serious about her sobriety'', and is planning to ''do whatever it takes'' to get sober.

They said: ''Demi has been in the hospital for over a week because she needed to be monitored by a medical professional. During her time in the hospital, she became physically sick, and the doctors wanted to make sure they kept a close eye on her until they were certain she was fine to be released.

''Her and her team need to decide what is the best decision for Demi once she leaves the hospital. Demi has told the people close to her that she is serious about her sobriety, and plans to do whatever it takes to maintain a healthy lifestyle moving forward.''