Demi Lovato has hit back at Halsey.

In her recent interview with Paper magazine, openly bisexual singer Halsey appeared to slam stars including Katy Perry and Demi Lovato, 24, who sing about sexual experimentation being taboo.

When the interviewer said: ''Generally the closest thing to queer representation you get in pop are songs sung by straight women, and they're more about experimental hookups...,'' Halsey, 22, replied: ''Oh, yeah. Bisexuality as a taboo. ''Don't tell your mom'' or ''We shouldn't do this'' or ''This feels so wrong but it's so right.''

But Demi, whose song 'Cool For The Summer', features the lyrics 'Don't tell your mother', took to Twitter to hit back, saying: ''You know a song is a hit when people are still talking about the lyrics two years later. #shhhhdonttellyourmother (sic).''

And Iggy Azalea, who Halsey called a ''f**king moron'' in an interview with The Guardian, liked Demi's tweet.

Meanwhile, Halsey insisted she has to constantly deal with bi-phobia from both the straight community and from the LGBT community.

She said: ''That narrative is so f**king damaging to bisexuality and its place in society. That's something I've had to fight my whole life and something I still fight. I still see people on the internet saying, 'Of course Halsey says she's bisexual. It'll help her sell albums.' I never came out as a musician because I was already out when I started making music. I was out in high school! I was in high school with people walking past me in the hallway calling me, 'Dyke,' you know what I mean? That was just a part of my reality. It was also part of my naïveté. When I first started making music, I didn't think, like, 'Oh, well people are gonna be mean to me because I'm not straight.' BuzzFeed wrote this article and they were like, 'Is Halsey really bisexual? Because when she did the VMAs with the Chainsmokers, she had long hair. Was that because she wanted the public to see her as straight?'

''There's bi-phobia from the straight community and from the LGBT community. There's a lack of acceptance. It happens in TV all the time when people write bisexual characters as going through a phase or struggling with something. It's part of some mental breakdown or rebellion storyline, and that just sucks.''