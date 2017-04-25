Demi Lovato believes exercising has ''changed everything'' for her.

The 24-year-old singer has vowed to make 2017 about ''self love'' and taking care of her body because she has noticed her fitness regime, alongside her 30 day detox challenge, has made a positive impact on her already.

The brunette beauty shared a picture on social media of her looking fresh-faced as she sported a black v-plunge bikini.

She captioned the Instagram post: ''This year is all about #selflove truly taking care of myself and exercising has changed everything for me. @teamiblends has #sponsored my 30 day detox challenge to help get rid of toxins and my bloating for summer. I'm on Day 7 right now & it's so easy! I just drink their tea every single day in my favorite purple tumbler. I love taking it to shoots and the studio with me. If you are ready to be your best YOU this summer (sic).''

However, this is not the first time the 'Cool For The Summer' has flaunted her toned torso in swimwear on the photo-sharing site.

An image of the 'Camp Rock' actress sunbathing as she adorned a monochrome bikini saw her urge her followers to ''love'' their body in its natural form.

She captioned a previous post: ''No filter no edit, love your body the way it is (sic).''

Meanwhile, Demi has recently celebrated five years of sobriety and feels her life only really started when she finished her stint in rehab and battled her demons.

Speaking previously about how she has changed, she said: ''It means so much to me because I feel like the day that I got sober was the day that I actually started living and so I like to call myself five years old.

''I've decided to be open about my story and share everything that I've been through because it helps others.''