Demi Lovato feels ''renewed'' after being baptised in Israel.

The 'No Promises' singer has thanked the country for helping her to find her ''connection to God'' again and marked the occasion with a Christian ceremony at the River Jordan.

In a photo of her baptism, Demi embraced a man as she stood in the river.

She captioned the Instagram post: ''I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I'd read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes.

''There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I've never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God...something I've been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me...to be baptized in the Jordan river - the same place Jesus was baptized - I've never felt more renewed in my life.(sic)''

And the 27-year-old singer - who has battled drug and alcohol addiction, an eating disorder and self-harm in the past - admitted the trip had been ''important'' for her entire wellbeing.

She continued: ''This trip has been so important for my wellbeing, my heart, and my soul. I'm grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel''

While on her vacation, Demi also visited Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust remembrance centre and found the place very emotional.

She shared a series of black and white pictures from the visit and wrote: ''My heart was absolutely broken in Yad Vashem. This was such a beautiful tribute and a reminder that we can never forget.''