Demi Lovato delighted her fans when she liked a funny meme about sober living.
Demi Lovato has liked a meme about sober living.
The 26-year-old singer - who was hospitalised following a drug overdose last July - delighted her fans when a post on Instagram account f***ing_sober caught her eye.
The meme showed a group of friends toasting around the table, with one of the women holding an imaginary glass, and had a message printed above which read: ''When you're all about that new sober life but still tryna hold onto your old ideas.(sic)''
The image was captioned: ''One of these days I swear I'll actually resemble a real human person.''
The 'Confident' singer's endorsement of the post didn't get missed by fans, with a number of them adding comments to the post.
One wrote: ''Demi likes this. This is us.''
While another excitedly shared: ''Demi Lovato liked this too.''
Earlier this month, the former 'X Factor' judge pledged never to take another day for granted after fighting back to health following her near-fatal overdose.
She posted: ''So grateful for the lessons I've learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones.''
Demi also thanked her fans for supporting her through her recent troubles.
She said: ''Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me through this year. God bless.''
Prior to Christmas, Demi revealed she feels ''sober and grateful to be alive'' after her overdose.
The singer - who spent time in rehab after she was found unconscious at her Los Angeles home - reassured fans she is fine but also asked for some space.
She wrote on Twitter: ''I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME...
''I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f**king much thank you (sic).''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
If you're a Smurf you're meant to spend your days in Smurf village contributing to...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...