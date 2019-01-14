Demi Lovato has liked a meme about sober living.

The 26-year-old singer - who was hospitalised following a drug overdose last July - delighted her fans when a post on Instagram account f***ing_sober caught her eye.

The meme showed a group of friends toasting around the table, with one of the women holding an imaginary glass, and had a message printed above which read: ''When you're all about that new sober life but still tryna hold onto your old ideas.(sic)''

The image was captioned: ''One of these days I swear I'll actually resemble a real human person.''

The 'Confident' singer's endorsement of the post didn't get missed by fans, with a number of them adding comments to the post.

One wrote: ''Demi likes this. This is us.''

While another excitedly shared: ''Demi Lovato liked this too.''

Earlier this month, the former 'X Factor' judge pledged never to take another day for granted after fighting back to health following her near-fatal overdose.

She posted: ''So grateful for the lessons I've learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones.''

Demi also thanked her fans for supporting her through her recent troubles.

She said: ''Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me through this year. God bless.''

Prior to Christmas, Demi revealed she feels ''sober and grateful to be alive'' after her overdose.

The singer - who spent time in rehab after she was found unconscious at her Los Angeles home - reassured fans she is fine but also asked for some space.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME...

''I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f**king much thank you (sic).''