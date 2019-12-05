Demi Lovato sent her fans into overdrive on Wednesday night (04.12.19) as she appeared to tease new music is imminent.
Demi Lovato has hinted new music is on the way.
The 27-year-old singer is known to be working on her first album since 2017's 'Tell Me You Love Me', and on Wednesday (04.12.19) she teased fans that she will be singing the next time ''they hear'' from her.
Demi simply posted a black screen on her Instagram profile, with the caption: ''The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing.... (sic)''
The likes of Ashley Graham, Millie Bobby Brown and Demi's boyfriend Austin Wilson have all commented on the post sharing their excitement at the prospect of new music.
Model Ashley commented with the hands in the air emoji, a love heart and clapping hands.
'Stranger Things' star Millie simply wrote: ''YES.''
And her tattooed model beau added three hearts.
In June, Demi said she will share her ''side of the story'' on her upcoming seventh record.
The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer said it will give her the opportunity to ''be as open and honest as possible'' without worrying about what other people will think.
She shared a shrugging emoji on her Instagram Story and wrote: ''You know what's great about making an album?
''You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.''
The pop star - who suffered a drug overdose in July last year - announced a month earlier that she had joined forces with manager Scooter Braun - who is well-known for having represented the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.
She said at the time: ''GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!!
''Couldn't be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey. Let's DO THIS!!!!!! (sic)''
Although Demi is yet to reveal any firm details about the album, she previously teased her fans with a photo of herself in front of a microphone in the studio.
She captioned the selfie: ''Making magic.''
