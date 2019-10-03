Demi Lovato apologised for ''hurting or offending'' anyone with her trip to Israel.

The 'Skyscraper' hitmaker has addressed the backlash she faced over visiting the country amid their long-standing conflict with Palestine, and insisted she wasn't taking a political stance and had no idea her spiritual experience would spark so much outrage, but she has now deleted the post.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: ''I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone.

''With that being said, I'm sorry if I've hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention.

''Sometimes people present you with opportunities and no one tells you the potential backlash you could face in return. This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT. Now I realize it hurt people and for that I'm sorry.

''Sorry I'm not more educated, and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience.(sic)''

The 27-year-old star admitted she was acting ''against all advice'' in apologising but it felt like the right thing to do.

She wrote: ''Going against all advice right now and apologizing because it feels right to me and I'd rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself, than staying quiet to please other people.

''I'd rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself than staying quiet to please other people. I love my fans, all of them, from all over the world.''

Earlier this week, the 'No Promises' singer revealed she had been baptised in the River Jordan because the trip to Israel had reawakened her faith in God.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I'd read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes.

''There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I've never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God...something I've been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me...to be baptized in the Jordan river - the same place Jesus was baptized - I've never felt more renewed in my life.(sic)''