Demi Lovato's new album will be released on September 29.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday evening (23.08.17) to unveil her first record since 2015's 'Confident' called 'Tell Me You Love Me'.

The brunette beauty can't wait to share her new music with her fans - known as Lovatics - and says the songs hold a special place in her heart.

Alongside two new black and white photos of herself, one which appears to be the album artwork, she wrote: ''Tell Me You Love Me.

Pre-order Now!

I could not be more excited to share this album with you guys! These songs mean the world to me. Come onnnn September 29th! Link in bio

#TMYLMPreOrder #TellMeYouLoveMe (sic)''

Demi also shared a preview of the album-titled track.

In the clip taken in the studio, she sings: ''Tell me you love me/ I need someone on days like this, I do,'' she belts. ''On days like this/ Oh, can you hear my heart say, 'Oh, whoa-oh, oh, oh.'''

The 25-year-old singer will take to the stage at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday (27.08.17) for the MTV Video Music Awards, where she will perform her track 'Sorry Not Sorry', that is nominated for Song of the Summer.

The day before, Demi will belt out the US national anthem 'Star-Spangled Banner' at Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor's epic boxing bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (26.08.17).

A tweet on the account of Mayweather Promotions - of which Floyd is president - read: ''.@ddlovato set to sing the National Anthem prior to Floyd & Conor making their way to the stage on fight night! (sic)''