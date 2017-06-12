Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama are still ''best friends''.

The 24-year-old singer split from the former 'That '70s Show' star in June 2016 after six years of dating, but there is no bad feeling between them and the 37-year-old actor joined his former girlfriend at her Los Angeles home on Saturday (10.06.17) for a barbecue to celebrate Pride weekend.

Demi shared photos on her Instagram Stories and Snapchat feeds featuring herself and Wilmer sharing an embrace and looking delighted to be with one another.

She captioned her Instagram post: ''Best of friends no matter what.''

The actor has previously said he only wishes ''incredible things'' for the 'Confident' hitmaker.

He said: ''Honestly, I only wish nothing but the most incredible things for her.''

After the 'Cool for the Summer' singer split from Wilmer, she later revealed she did so for the sake of her health, and to ''start fresh''.

She said previously: ''I think it's healthy to be able to start over with someone else. Being sick was always a part of my relationship with him; I always had something wrong with me. I needed to let go of that.

''It was hard to depart from somebody who saw everything, but it may be nice to start fresh with somebody. Because that person I was when I was a lot younger is not who I am today.''

Demi most recently enjoyed a short romance with MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos, while Wilmer was romantically linked with his former girlfriend Minka Kelly after they were seen enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles and vacationing in Mexico with a group of friends.

However, Minka later insisted they are just ''good friends.''