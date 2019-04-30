Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama reunited on his Instagram Live.

The two former flames - who were together on and off for six years until 2016 - have remained close friends after their split, and the 'Confident' hitmaker joined her ex for a surprise appearances on his social media stream over the weekend.

In a clip shared by fans on Twitter on Tuesday (30.04.19), the 'NCIS' actor told Demi: ''You look awesome, girl!''

He playfully added: ''I'm done with work on Wednesday, so holla at your boy.''

Demi, 26, beamed and said she would, and the friendship was evident between the pair as Wilmer, 38, said goodbye.

He added: ''See you, angel. Love you!''

He even joked that the singer was simply a huge fan of his, as he teased her for the appearance on Instagram.

He laughed: ''I love talking to the fans like her, you know what? What a sweet fan she is.''

Last year, it was reported that she had been regularly chatting to her ex after leaving rehab last year when she had sought treatment following an overdose in July 2018.

An insider previously said: ''She and Wilmer still communicate regularly. Valderrama was a crutch for Demi through her hospitalisation and visited her in rehab too.

''The two talk several times a week and meet up as well ... but it's nothing romantic, simply a supportive friendship.''

Meanwhile, this week Demi revealed to her own followers that she is focusing on her fitness as she shared a snap after a tough Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training session.

She wrote: ''Trained with the incredibly talented @1chrislight and @briantcity today.. This is post-shower and pre-road trip so I'm not in my gi but we'll get a proper BJJ pic next time. thanks guys for training today.. was so much fun..''