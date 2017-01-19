The Confident singer and MMA pro-fighter were first linked last summer (16) and appeared to confirm their relationship by spending New Year's Eve (31Dec16) together.

Giving fans a glimpse into their romance, Guilherme uploaded a cute black and white photo of the pair onto his Instagram account on Wednesday (18Jan17), with the photo showing the sportsman wrapping his arm around the stunning musician.

Eagle-eyed users spotted Demi, 24, had commented on the snap, joking, "I look like I'm falling asleep," followed by another comment of heart-blowing emojis.

Meanwhile, a loyal Demi follower advised the handsome star to treat his new girlfriend well, as user hollydarissa wrote: "My idol deserves so much respect and love, treat her like a queen".

The romantic picture also attracted the attention of Demi's ex-boyfriend and close friend, popstar Joe Jonas, as Instagram fans took a screen shot of the DNCE frontman 'liking' Guilherme's post.

Demi and Joe briefly dated back in 2010 and starred together in Disney's Camp Rock franchise.