The couple reportedly began dating in August (16), following the singer's split from Wilmer Valderrama in June (16), and Demi made her first big public appearance with her new man in November (16) at UFC star Conor MCGregor's fight in New York.

Following their big night out, the lovebirds made their social media debut when the 24-year-old posted a picture of herself and the fighter at the event and captioned it: "About last night..." Luke posted the same picture.

However, according to TMZ, the relationship has ended and the Cool for the Summer hitmaker is now dating MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos. Demi and Guilherme were together for New Year's Eve (31Dec16) and on New Year's Day (01Jan17) the two reportedly checked out a movie together.

It is unclear when Demi and Luke reportedly split, but they met while training at the Unbreakable Performance Center gym in Los Angeles.

Demi parted ways with Valderrama after six years together and she recently explained Wilmer was with her while she battled substance abuse and mental health issues, and she was more than ready to let go of her past with him.

"I think it's healthy to be able to start over with someone else," she told Glamour magazine. "Being sick was always a part of my relationship with him; I always had something wrong with me. I needed to let go of that. It was hard to depart from somebody who saw everything, but it may be nice to start fresh with somebody. Because that person I was when I was a lot younger is not who I am today."