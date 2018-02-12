Demi Lovato is bringing her 'Tell Me You Love Me Tour' to Europe this summer.

The 'Confident' singer will head out in support of her latest record, kicking off in Antwerp, Belgium on May 29

before wrapping up in Bologna, Italy on June 27.

The run will include a stop at London's The O2 arena on June 10 and Manchester Arena on June 16.

The 14 dates will come after the 25-year-old pop beauty completes a North American leg of her world tour with DJ Khaled as support.

The 'Wild Thoughts' rapper hits the road with Demi again on February 26 at the Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Teasing their new show around Demi's album, he said recently: ''She's great. I love her story, meaning, it's inspiring. It's a blessing that she called me and gave me the opportunity to hit the stage with her.

''It's going to be like New Year's Eve every night

''I got a lot of surprises. I'm coming with it. I'm lighting that stage up.''

It's not known if Khaled will be joining the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer at the European shows.

Tickets for Demi's 'Tell Me You Love Me Tour' go on-sale to the general public on Friday (16.02.18) at 9am local time at livenation.co.uk

Demi Lovato's European tour dates are as follows:

May 29, Antwerp, Belgium, Lotto Arena

May 30, Copenhagen, Denmark, Forum

June 1, Oslo, Norway, Spektrum

June 2, Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet

June 4, Paris, France, Zenith

June 6, Cologne, Germany, Palladium

June 7, Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

June 10, London, UK, The O2

June 12, Birmingham, UK, Birmingham Arena

June 13, Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro

June 16, Manchester, UK, Manchester Arena

June 18, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Afas Live

June 21, Barcelona, Spain, Sant Jordi Club

June 22, Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre

June 24, Lisbon, Portugal, Rock In Rio

June 27, Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena