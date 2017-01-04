The #DemiLovatoChallenge went viral last month (Dec16) after young rapper Kandi Reign shared footage of herself and friends dancing along to the track I Feel Like Demi Lovato, and it quickly caught on, as fans began posting their own efforts.

Demi discovered the trend over the weekend (31Dec16-01Jan17) and on Monday (02Jan17) she endorsed Reign's initiative, tweeting: "Umm.. this #demilovatochallenge is giving me LIFE."

The pop star's sister, Madison De La Garza, is also a big fan - she has shared video of her taking the challenge.