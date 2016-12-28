Australian pop star Delta Goodrem has teamed up with her former fellow The Voice judge Ricky Martin to record an English-language version of his Vente Pa'Ca hit.
The 44-year-old singer originally recorded the track with Colombian musician Maluma, and it has already topped the U.S. Billboard Latin Pop Songs Chart.
He has now rerecorded the song, which features on his upcoming eleventh studio album, with Delta, who he met while serving as a judge on The Voice Australia.
The track was released online on Tuesday (27Dec16).