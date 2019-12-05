Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison are to go on tour together in summer 2020.

The trio got together to confirm they are heading on the road next year for a 22-date 'The Stadium Tour', just days after Crue confirmed plans to reunite following their 'The Final Tour' in 2015.

And the band's bassist Nikki Sixx admitted the 'Home Sweet Home' hitmakers got back together because they ''missed each other''.

Speaking at SiriusXM's Los Angeles HQ, he said: ''Honestly, I don't think any of us thought, when we were on 'The Final Tour', we would ever get back together.

''We weren't really getting along at that point. We had been together 35 years, and it had been a lot of years on the road. I don't think we took a lot of time for ourselves off; we were just constantly touring for all that time. And when it came to the end, we broke the band up and everybody went their own ways.

''I think we really needed that break, and it was during the making of 'The Dirt' movie, we started working on the script, started being on the set, we started hanging out again together.

''And I think we really started to realise - without even talking about the music - how much we missed each other. And then that got us to go in the recording studio, which is where the whole thing always starts for all of us.

''And we wrote a bunch of new music, and had a blast in the studio. And then the movie took off. And our fans were super stoked, but we also got a new generation of people. And that kind of started the conversation.

''But it really was from the heart. We missed each other, to be honest with you, and we missed being in a band together.''

Nikki is excited about the group's tour with Def Leppard and Poison, and admitted he would be going to the shows as a fan if he wasn't part of them.

He explained: ''Bret [Michaels, Poison frontman] was saying to me a while ago if he wasn't on the bill, he'd be going to the show. And I'm with you on that.''

The tour begins on July 7th at Florida's Hard Rock Stadium, and comes to a close on September 5th 2020 at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

Last month, Motley Crüe confirmed plans for a reunion by blowing up a cessation of touring agreement, which prohibits any member performing under the Motley Crüe name, which they signed after their farewell tour.