Def Leppard are proud of fellow Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys.

The 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' hitmakers' singer Joe Elliott admires the indie band's frontman Alex Turner for staying true to his roots and singing in his northern accent, something he's always avoided as he wanted to sound more like The Rolling Stones' Sir Mick Jagger.

Joe told the Daily Star newspaper: ''We've got a work ethic up north.

''When the first album came out I thought it was brilliant because Alex was probably the first singer who came from Sheffield that actually sounded like he came from there.

''I didn't I wanted to be completely transatlantic like [Sir] Mick Jagger.

''Alex embraced it, like the Manics did 10 years before.

''I thought songs like 'Mardy Bum' were brilliant.

''He's multi-talented, he's a bit like Damon from Blur, who can then go on and do stuff with that cartoon band Gorillaz.''

Meanwhile, Joe - who performed a Teenage Cancer Trust Gig with his bandmates at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night (25.03.18) - has revealed the late music icon David Bowie gave them his seal of approval of their cover of 1973's 'Drive-in Saturday'.

He recalled: ''Bowie emailed a friend and said, 'Tell Joe it's one of the best covers I've ever heard of one of my songs'.

''I didn't believe them, but they forwarded the email.''

The 'Love Bites' rockers - also comprised of Vivian Campbell, Rick Allen and Rick Savage - will play their first UK and Ireland tour since 2015 in December.

The run will see them playing their 1987 LP 'Hysteria' in full after demand from fans.

Savage said: ''After many requests from fans in the U.K, I'm delighted that we can bring the whole 'Hysteria' album to arenas across Britain and Ireland later this year. From 'Women' to 'Love and Affection' plus many other faves thrown in for good measure.

''Oh, and our old pals Cheap Trick will be there also to help with the celebrations!! We can't wait'.''

The run kicks off in Dublin On December 1, and ends in Birmingham on December 17.

Def Leppard's tour dates are as follows:

December 1, Dublin, 3 Arena EIRE

December 2, Belfast, The SSE Arena UK

December 4, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena UK

December 6, London, The O2 UK

December 8, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena UK

December 9, Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena UK

December 11, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro Arena UK

December 12, Manchester, Manchester Arena UK

December 14, Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena UK

December 15, Liverpool, Echo Arena UK

December 17, Birmingham, Arena Birmingham UK