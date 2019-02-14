Def Leppard have announced a 2019 Las Vegas residency.

The 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' hitmakers will return to Sin City for 12 'Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency' shows at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino between August 14 and September 7.

The new show follows their hugely popular 2013 'Viva Hysteria!' residency at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which saw the rock legends perform their seminal 1987 LP 'Hysteria' in full.

Frontman and casino lover Joe Elliott, 59, can't wait to return to Vegas, and recalled being left open-mouthed seeing topless women on the streets when the band last played the gambling capital.

He told Billboard: ''I love the city.

''It's always been a bit of an eye-popping place to visit and the vibe is amazing.

''You see all sorts of stuff; I remember the last time we played there we turned up at about six in the morning and got to the hotel and there were literally naked chicks, G-strings and no top, jumping in and out of limousines.

''It was some kind of DJ party that just finished and they were all leaving and kind of forgot to put their clothes back on.

''We were like, 'Good God, welcome to the morning ...' It was a very interesting thing. It didn't happen much in Sheffield when I was growing up.''

The band - who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year - are yet to decide what the show will feature.

Guitarist Vivian Campbell, 56, added: ''We haven't discussed that yet.

''From a creative point of show I don't know what it's gonna be.''

However, Joe says they won't be doing 'Hysteria' in its entirety again after they headline Download Festival on June 14, in the UK, ''unless we decide to do it again at 40 [years]''.

He added: ''The thing with Vegas is you do have the psychological edge of being able to go, 'Well, it's Vegas, so we can do something a little different.

''So that will rear its head when we finally get together and discuss it.

''It's pretty obvious that 75 percent of the set picks itself - it's the other 25 percent that gets you the headlines and gets your hardcore fans burning down the Internet.

''So we're in that exciting part where I know we're going to do something, I just don't know what it is.''

Tickets go on sale on February 22 via Ticketmaster.