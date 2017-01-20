The actress, who makes her Hollywood debut in Vin Diesel's new XXX movie The Return of Xander Cage, reveals her parents pushed her to play the sport as a kid, so she had something to do after school and she quickly became an expert.

"It was just recreation... and before I realised I was playing competitive badminton, which I enjoyed," she tells Access Hollywood Live.

She gave up badminton and turned to acting, but she still likes to play.

"Badminton is a fun game...," she adds. "It's a fun sport."