Deep Purple have announced new album 'Whoosh!'.

The rock legends once again teamed up with studio wizard Bob Ezrin on their upcoming 21st LP, following his work on 2017's acclaimed 'InFinite' and 2013's 'Now What?!'.

On working with Bob for a third time, guitarist Steve Morse said: ''We've included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin.

''We've always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience.''

Ian Gillan and co joked during their studio sessions with the producer that their motto was: ''Deep Purple is putting the Deep back into Purple.''

As per a press release, the 'Smoke on the Water' group let rip about the current state of the world and aim to address ''all generations'' on their new collection of songs.

Deep Purple - who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 - have also announced an extensive European tour, which kicks off at Moscow's Megasport Ice Palace in Russia on May 31, and wraps at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome in The Netherlands on October 28.

The UK leg sees the group stop off at The O2 arena in London on October 3, with dates also set for Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

'Whoosh!' is released on June 12.

Deep Purple's 'Whoosh!' track-listing is:

1. 'Throw My Bones'

2. 'Drop the Weapon'

3. 'We're All the Same in the Dark'

4. 'Nothing at All'

5. 'No Need to Shout'

6. 'Step by Step'

7. 'What the What'

8. 'The Long Way Round'

9. 'The Power of the Moon'

10. 'Remission Possible'

11. 'Man Alive'

12. 'And the Address'

13. 'Dancing in My Sleep'