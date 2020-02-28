Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi has hinted she could make guest appearances on 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' in the future.

The 32-year-old reality star previously revealed she is quitting the MTV reality show and though she insisted there is ''no chance'' of her changing her mind and making a full-time return, fans may still get to catch a glimpse of her.

Asked if she'd return, she said: ''No, it's not happening. There's no chance!''

When Deena Nicole Cortese suggested there could be moments when Snooki ''comes and visits us for dinner,'' or ''makes some visitations'', her pal replied: ''Oh, yeah. I love my roomies. They know that.''

But Snooki - who has kids Lorenzo, seven, Giovanna, five, and Angelo, eight months, with husband Jionni LaValle - thinks the show will be fine without her.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I just feel like people move on sometimes. And having three kids and leaving and doing all of it is just really, really hard for me..''

The star admitted she decided to quit because working on the show can be ''toxic''.

She said: ''I've said this before but I don't want to leave my kids and go into a toxic environment where there's drama and I'm upset all the time. I just can't do that. So, I just had to make a move.''

But before she departs for good, Snooki will be at the heart of the drama in some of the upcoming episodes of the show.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley said: ''This whole season that's coming up, Nicole is a part of it, because we filmed it already.

''She made the decision after the season wrapped. Because what the viewers are going to see is, it is really dramatic.''

Deena added: ''I'm going to miss my meatball. There's more to her leaving than just the kids. You'll see.''