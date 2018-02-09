Debra Messing revealed she played a joke on Madonna while they were filming 'Will and Grace' after the singer couldn't remember her name.
The 49-year-old actress is back on the small screen as Grace Alder in the revival of the hit 90s show and during the sitcom's first TV run - of which they were nominated for 29 Golden Globes - the show featured many celebrity guests, including Cher and the 'Material Girl' singer.
And Debra recalled how she told the 'Just Like A Prayer' hitmaker that her name was actually ''Rachal'' which turned out to Madonna's Kabbalah name.
Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show' - which airs on BBC One on Friday night (09.02.18) - alongside Eric Mccormack, who plays Will Truman, Debra said: ''Madonna didn't have a clue who we were and she could not remember our names so I told her mine was Rachal.
''She said, 'Really? That is my Kabbalah name.' I said, 'How about that!' So for the rest of the week she called me Rachal. When she finally realised that wasn't my name she sent me roses with a note written to 'Dear Debra'.''
Eric, 54, interjected and spilled that the pop megastar - who would have been married to filmmaker Guy Ritchie at the time - wanted to get a tattoo of his name on her arm after shooting her scenes.
He said: ''The same thing happened to me and she sent flowers and a note saying, 'If my husband would let, I'd tattoo your name on my arm.'''
The actor also revealed that he managed to get Sir Elton John to agree to a cameo in the hit series, by calling in a favour from his old friend David Furnish - the music legend's husband.
Eric said: ''I grew up with David Furnish so that's how Elton ended up on the show. David called one day to say he was in town so I invited him to dinner and he brought Elton with him. I was trying to be cool but had just enough wine to ask him to christen our new piano.
''When he asked what he should play I thought 'I'm not going to be a schmuck and ask for 'Rocket Man'. So I said, 'I've Seen That Movie Too' from 'Yellow Brick Road'.' And he looked up at me and said, 'I don't remember that song!'''
