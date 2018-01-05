New York-born actress has spoken about how the #MeToo campaign has impacted her own life.
Debra Messing says the #MeToo campaign has helped her realise how many times she's been sexually harassed.
The 49-year-old actress says that the fallout from the Hollywood sex scandal - which led to the launch of the MeToo campaign on social media, encouraging abuse victims to share their own experiences - has caused her to understand how many times she's been subjected to inappropriate, unwanted advances.
Debra said the campaign ''made me realise that I hadn't processed how many times I had actually been sexually harassed throughout my life''.
The 'Will & Grace' star said that the scandal - which was triggered by a series of allegations made against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein - has underlined the need for more female representation in positions of power.
She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''We need people who are not white men to be in positions of power, that's what has become most clear through all of this.''
Debra has recently thrown her support behind the Times Up campaign, which was created by women in Hollywood to counter sexual harassment.
The group has also created a legal fund to help women who have experienced abuse and Debra believes movie stars have a responsibility to widen the discussion beyond their own industry.
She said: ''Show support for women in every industry, because if you're a farmhand and you're being sexually harassed or assaulted, you're not going to have the access to justice or advocacy that someone in Hollywood has.''
Debra revealed that her desire to speak out is, in part, motivated by her own background.
The New York-born star grew up as a Jewish girl in a Catholic community, and she revealed that the antisemitism she faced made her ''try and hide my identity to fit in''.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
Reggie is 12-years-old and living in a sprawling New York property with his wealthy parents,...
Caucasians have not cornered the market on festive dysfunction. It may seem like every Christmas...
Watch the trailer for Nothing Like The Holidays.The holiday season is the one time of...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
The characters in Curtis Hanson's Lucky You waste so much breath explaining their every move...
There was a time, not too long ago, when there was one great computer-animated film...
There was a time, not too long ago, when there was one great computer-animated film...
Open Season Trailer In Sony Pictures Animation's first feature film, the animated action adventure comedy...
Although its title sounds new age goofy, The Mothman Prophecies most certainly is not....
Maybe Ben Stiller should take a break. Not a big one. Just a little breather....
Hollywood Ending - a trite, ugly, and self-indulgent tangent into the complex neurosis of one...
Somewhere in Hollywood exists a bin of scripts, each bearing the label "Not Quite There."...
The "Garfield" comic strip hasn't been funny in at least 15 years, but Bill Murray...