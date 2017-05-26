Debra Messing has a huge number of allergies, including wool, cats, cashmere and flowers.

The 'Will and Grace' actress attended an event for Haute Living magazine at New York restaurant Mamo earlier this week but before the bash, the publication was issued with a long list of her allergies to ensure she did not suffer a reaction.

The New York Post's Page Six column obtained the list, allegedly sent by Debra's representatives, which read: ''Food allergies: Debra is allergic to ALL WHITE FISH, chicken, mushrooms, gluten, dairy, butter (except feta and goat cheese). Debra does not eat game, beans, yogurt, broccoli, cauliflower. She is lactose intolerant. She cannot have cheese or milk (only coconut milk).

''Allergies: Debra is allergic to wool, cats, cashmere, down feathers, FLOWERS and gabardine [a type of woven cloth]. The only flower she is not allergic to is orchids.''

A special menu was provided and all flowers were replaced with orchids.

Haute Media Group co-founder Seth Semilof said: ''We were happy to provide a vegan and gluten-free menu at the release party of her Haute Living NYC cover.''

Debra, 48, has been open about her allergies in the past.

She previously said: ''I've had some very severe attacks . . . My allergies would take away from my feelings of self-confidence at work. I was always worrying that suddenly my eyes would start weeping or I'd be sneezy . . . There have been times when I couldn't even take my son to the park.''