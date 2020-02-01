Deborra-lee Furness ''wants the best'' for her husband Hugh Jackman.

The couple have been married for almost 24 years, and 64-year-old Deborra-Lee has revealed the key to their lasting love is the strong bond they share, as well as their unwavering support for each other.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''When you love someone, you want the best for them. He makes me laugh. He's hilarious. Not as funny as me, but he's good. I give him all his best material!''

Deborra-Lee's comments come after Hugh, 51, previously said that the ''intimacy'' he shares with his spouse keeps their romance alive.

He said: ''Without a doubt, it is the most important thing.

''People talk about intimacy and assume that means in the bedroom. Of course it is that, but really, intimacy is being able to share everything together - good, bad, fears, successes.

''Deb and I had that from the beginning. We've always been completely ourselves with each other.''

The 'Greatest Showman' actor - who has Oscar, 19, and Ava, 14, with his spouse - loves nothing more than spending time with his family.

He added: ''Going to our country house, lighting a fire at night and roasting marshmallows is my favourite thing to do.''

Hugh has also revealed he and Deborra-Lee made a ''simple but powerful choice'' to safeguard his marriage.

He said: ''Before we had kids, Deb and I made a pretty simple but powerful choice to look each other in the eye at every crossroads in life. Those crossroads are sometimes big, sometimes they're small, sometimes you don't even realise they're crossroads until you look back.

''But at those moments, we said we'd ask each other, 'Is this good or bad for our marriage?' Or, now that we've got kids, 'Is this good or bad for our family?'''