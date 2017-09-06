Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Sasha Pieterse and Debbie Gibson have been confirmed for this year's 'Dancing With the Stars'.

The full line-up for the upcoming 25th season of the celebrity dance contest was revealed on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday (06.09.17) and also featured previously-rumoured stars including WWE wrestler Nikki Bella, paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen, actors Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher, YouTuber Lindsey Stirling, entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran and NBA player Derek Fisher.

During the show, Nick and Vanessa were surprised by a video message from the singer's brother, Drew Lachey - who scooped the glitterball trophy in 2006 - and the 98 Degrees star joked he had ''moved out'' of their home while they prepare for the contest.

Nick quipped: ''I've actually moved out of the house in preparation for the season just to keep the peace.''

But Vanessa insisted: ''What does that even mean? no America, we're still living together.''

Meanwhile, singer Debbie, 47, admitted she was nervous about taking part after battling Lyme disease and suggested she was surprised to be paired with professional dancer Alan Bersten, who has never competed on the show before.

She said: ''It's funny because when i decided to do the show...I said to the producers, you might want to pair me with someone older and more seasoned who knows how to help take care of me because this might be an interesting road. Alan has been so nurturing, so supportive.''

The partnerships for the contest were also revealed on 'Good Morning America'.

Nick and Vanessa will dance with seasoned pros and fellow married couple Pete Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, while 'Pretty Little Liars' star Sasha is delighted to have been paired with Gleb Savchenko.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''[The fans are] gonna love it. They're gonna go crazy! Actually, we've already named our team. Our team name is the 'A Team' because, hello! I'm like, we're gonna do this. We're gonna get that Mirrorball!''

Meanwhile, NBA player Terrell Owens will dance with Cheryl Burke, and as was previously announced, 'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott is stepping out with Emma Slater.

'Dancing With the Stars' returns to ABC on September 11.

'Dancing With the Stars' season 25 celebrity and professional pairings:

Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy