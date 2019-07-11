Debby Ryan has been left ''devastated and angry'' following the death of her former 'Jessie' co-star Cameron Boyce.

The 26-year-old actress admits she ''cannot make anything make sense'' since the 20-year-old actor died in his sleep last week, and says his death has left her feeling ''confused''.

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, she wrote: ''This ripped me up. I keep trying and I can't make anything make sense.

He was blameless, and relentlessly joyful; he was good. Through and through, Cam is good, in all ways and to all people. And the most alive.

It's wrong. I am so confused and devastated and angry. But that isn't very Cam. He'd cast any shade of sadness or darkness in colors of positivity; he couldn't help himself but to always leave you smiling, or laughing, or dancing. So sincere, kid Truth. He was good. (sic)''

Debby starred opposite Cameron in the Disney Channel comedy series from 2011 to 2015, and she has vowed to keep his memory alive in the ''legacy of love'' he built.

She added: ''My heart is with his parents, Vic and Libby, full of grace, and his wonderful sister Maya. An unimaginable sorrow.

I'm grateful for our Jessie family, with whom to uniquely grieve our guy - Peyton, Skai, Kevin and Karan, whose soul is also far too special to have to experience this depth of grief.

There are beautiful connections and beams of light, ever present, truly the fingerprints of Cam still around and showing up in the midst of this. I love him so much. Forever.

You're alive in the legacy of love you built, and I will keep that light burning in me for the rest of my journey.

The world was robbed. We're better for you. (sic)''

Cameron's 'Jessie' co-star Skai Jackson has also paid tribute to him.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I don't even know where to start... I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had... I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much... fly high Gods best Angel . #CameronBoyce (sic)''

Following his passing on Saturday (06.07.19), Cameron's family have confirmed his death was ''due to a seizure as a result of epilepsy''.

A Boyce family spokesperson said in a statement: ''Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.

''We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral - which in and of itself, is agonising.''