Debby Ryan is engaged to Josh Dun.

The 25-year-old actress - who stars in the Netflix comedy-drama series 'Insatiable' - and Josh, 30, have announced the news of their engagement via social media, with the musician posting photos of himself proposing to a tearful Debby on his Instagram account.

He captioned the romantic image: ''I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl. She my dude for life. I love you Debby (sic)''

Josh - who has been dating the actress off and on since 2013 - also posted a snap of Debby's sparkling engagement ring.

What's more, Debby has given her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her engagement via her social media accounts.

The actress wrote on Twitter: ''I said yes! Well technically I said 'NO WAY' twice but I meant yes. (sic)''

Debby also shared her husband-to-be's post on her Instagram Story, writing: ''Prince of my life.''

Debby and Ryan - who have been given the collective nickname of 'Jebby' - reportedly split in 2014 before rekindling their romance in 2016.

However, during an interview earlier this year, Josh confessed to being ''in love'' with the actress.

He shared: ''I'm in love and very happy. We've evolved and grown so much in our careers, in the relationship, as people since we first met.''

The Twenty One Pilots star admitted that the loved-up duo had developed into ''each other's biggest fans'' since they first started dating five years ago.

Reflecting on how their relationship has evolved over the years, the drummer explained: ''It's cool and special to have that support system and we are each other's biggest fans.''