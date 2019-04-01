Debbie Rowe is ''very proud'' of her daughter Paris Jackson.

The 20-year-old singer-and-actress - who is the daughter of Debbie and the late King of Pop Michael Jackson - performed with her band The Soundflowers at The Mint club in Los Angeles on Saturday (30.03.19) and her mom was delighted to be in the audience.

She said: ''I am very proud.''

And the 60-year-old nurse thinks Paris - who is joined in the band by her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn - has been influenced by the music of the 'Thriller' hitmaker.

She told The Blast: ''She loves everybody from The Beatles to her father to, you name it, she listens to it, she's very eclectic.''

Asked if Paris is influenced by Michael, she added: ''Probably yes.''

At the gig, the group performed their own songs as well, as a few covers including Jimmy Buffett's 'Margaritaville' and Bob Marley's 'Redemption Song'.

Joining Debbie in the crowd was Paris' brother Prince and famous friends including Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and Chris Brown.

Paris and Debbie were estranged when the star was a child but reconciled in 2013 and the 'Star' actress became her mother's number one support as she battled breast cancer in 2016.

The musician's performance came after she announced she was taking a break from her career and social media to work on her mental health, although she dismissed rumours she'd checked into rehab.

However, sources previously revealed she finds creating music helps to relax her.

An insider said: ''She is very musically motivated and it's been therapeutic for her.''

The art form even helped the starlet find her boyfriend Gabriel, who has been ''super supportive'' of Paris since they began dating.

A second source said: ''He's a musician and they play together in a band. [They've been together] for several months and he is super supportive and understanding about how hard the last few weeks have been for Paris.

''He's been there for her and they have grown closer through this. He's been a constant in her life and she really needs him right now.''