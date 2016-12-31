Debbie Reynolds ''didn't die of a broken heart'' according to her son Todd Fisher.

Debbie, 84, passed away on Wednesday (28.12.16) from a suspected stroke just one day after her daughter Carrie, 60, died after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles, but her son Todd claims the 'Singin' In The Rain' actress wasn't ''inconsolable'' and just ''really wanted to be with Carrie.''

Speaking to American news show '20/20' on Friday (30.12.16), 58-year-old Todd said: ''She didn't die of a broken heart. She just left to be with Carrie.

''It wasn't that she was sitting around inconsolable, not at all. She simply said that she didn't get to see Carrie come back from London, she expressed how much she loved my sister.

''She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie. In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation she faded out and within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.''

Previously, Todd claimed that the death of the 'Star Wars' icon - who played Princess Leia in the popular film franchise - ''triggered'' Debbie's passing.

He said: ''She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning.

''More specifically, she said that she really, she was under a lot of stress.

''She held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it's pretty much what triggered this event.''

The news of Debbie's demise comes as she previously admitted that she didn't know if she could ever survive one of her children passing away before her.

She wrote in her 2013 book 'Unsinkable': ''It's not natural to outlive your child. This has always been my greatest fear.

''Too many mothers have lost their children, for thousands of different reasons. I don't know if I could survive that.''