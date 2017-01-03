Ryan Gosling paid tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds at the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala on Monday (02.01.17).

The 36-year-old actor's musical 'La La Land' was honoured with the Vanguard Award at the annual ceremony and as he picked up the prize alongside director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz, he thanked the late actress - who died on December 28 aged 84, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away - for inspiring his work on the movie with her performance in iconic film 'Singing in the Rain'.

Ryan - whose co-star Emma Stone missed the event because she had strep throat - said: ''I wish I could have said this in person but I'd like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work.

''She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched 'Singing in the Rain' every day for inspiration, a truly unparalleled talent so thank you to her for all that inspiration.''

Meanwhile, 'Lion' actress Nicole Kidman - who has kids Isabella, 24, and Conor, 21, with ex-husband Tom Cruise and daughters Sunday, eight, and Faith, six, with spouse Keith Urban - reminisced about her first time at the ceremony 12 years ago with her late father Antony Kidman as she picked up the International Star prize.

She recalled: ''I was newly single and he came with me as my date...and he held my hand as we walked up the red carpet and I still have photos of that so this is really an emotional evening for me.

''And even though he's not here now a lot of great things have happened in my life in the last 12 years. I met the love of my life and I got married to him and I grew my family with him.''

Natalie Portman was elated to accept the Desert Palm Achievement Award from Tom Hanks.

She joked: ''I think I can retire now after getting Tom Hanks to say such nice things about me.''

And Andrew Garfield also used his Spotlight Award acceptance speech to thank the 'Sully' actor - who was recognised with the Icon Award - for inspiring his own career.

He said: ''You are directly responsible for me being here and to be standing beside you is a humbling honour to say the least.''

Palm Springs International Film Festival awards 2017 list of winners:

Chairman's Award:

Amy Adams, 'Arrival'

Desert Palm Achievement Award:

Casey Affleck, 'Manchester by the Sea'

Breakthrough Performance Award:

Mehershala Ali, 'Moonlight'

Career Achievement Award:

Annette Bening, 'Twentieth Century Women'

Spotlight Award:

Andrew Garfield, 'Hacksaw Ridge'

Icon Award:

Tom Hanks, 'Sully'

Ensemble Performance Award:

'Hidden Figures'

International Star Award:

Nicole Kidman, 'Lion'

Vanguard Award:

'La La Land'

Rising Star Award:

Ruth Negga, 'Loving'

Desert Palm Achievement Award:

Natalie Portman, 'Jackie'