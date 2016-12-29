Hollywood has paid tribute to Debbie Reynolds.

The 'Singin' In The Rain' actress passed away on Wednesday (28.12.16) at the age of 84, just one day after the tragic death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, 60, and she has been praised as a ''unique talent and a national treasure''.

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said: ''I was deeply saddened to learn of Debbie Reynold's passing. We have lost a unique talent and a national treasure. Coming so close to the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, this is truly a double tragedy. Their imprint on our culture is profound and they both will live on. On behalf of the SAG-AFTRA membership, our hearts go out to their family and loved ones.''

Debra Messing, who played Debbie's daughter in 'Will and Grace' tweeted: ''So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my ''mom'' for years & I loved her dearly.A legend (sic).''

She later added on Instagram: ''Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else ''on the road'' to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, ''I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you.'' RIP Bobbie Adler (sic).''

Zoe Saldana tweeted: ''Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF (sic).''

And Christina Applegate wrote: ''I can't take this. To the whole family. I am so gutted. I am so sorry (sic).''

And Larry King took to Twitter to write: ''Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her (sic).''