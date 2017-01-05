The Golden Globes will remember all of the Hollywood stars, including Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who died in 2016.
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will be remembered at the Golden Globe Awards.
The prestigious ceremony - which is being hosted by Jimmy Fallon - will pay homage to the late mother and daughter pair when it takes place at the Beverly Hilton hotel on January 8.
Asked whether they will recognise the recent passing of the 'Star Wars' actress and the 'Three Little Words' star, as well as other late movie legends such as Gene Wilder and Alan Rickman who passed away in 2016, Golden Globes producer Barry Adelman told PEOPLE: ''Those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild, we do realise there were some special circumstances of very recent nature that happened and we'll be acknowledging that.''
Carrie died aged 60 on December 27 in hospital following a suspected heart attack and her 84-year-old mother passed away a day after her daughter after having a severe stroke.
A service remembering both is to be held on Thursday (05.01.17) and Meryl Streep has been asked to give the eulogy at a public memorial service while actors from the 'Star Wars' movies, including Mark Hamill, will also be invited to speak.
The public memorial will also feature some of Debbie and Carrie's most famous movie costumes, including outfits from 'Singin' in the Rain' and clothes worn by Carrie as Princess Leia, on display.
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
