The actress was making arrangements for her daughter Carrie Fisher's funeral at Todd Fisher's home on Wednesday (28Dec16), when she suffered a stroke and was taken to a nearby hospital.

"She was very peaceful and quiet," he told ABC News on Thursday (29Dec16). "It happened very gently."

Todd claims the 84-year-old Singin' in the Rain star, who passed away in hospital hours later, had been struggling with the death of her daughter the day before and told him she wanted to be with Carrie just before she fell ill.

"She loved taking care of my sister more than anything, so she gets to do that - and that's what she wanted to do," Todd continued. "I don't think she really meant it quite like that, but... she went to go see her again."