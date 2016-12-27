Debbie Reynolds has paid tribute to her ''beloved and amazing'' daughter Carrie Fisher after she passed away on Tuesday (27.12.16).

The 84-year-old actress has taken to social media to post a sweet tribute message for her late daughter, who suffered a heart attack and passed away earlier this morning.

She wrote on her Facebook account: ''Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter.

''I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother (sic)''

And Debbie isn't the only one to have posted a tribute to the star - who was just 60-years-old when she passed away - with some of Carrie's fellow 'Star Wars' actors and actresses paying tribute to the actress.

Anthony Daniels - who plays C3PO - shared on his social media account: ''I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.''

Whilst Peter Mayhew, who stars as Chewbacca, paid his respects to the ''brightest light in every room''.

He wrote: ''There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.''

Mark Hamill - who plays Luke Skywalker - was left ''devastated'' by the news, captioning a black and white picture of himself and Carrie. He wrote: ''No words #Devastated (sic)''

Whilst Billy Dee Williams - who played as Lando Calrissian in the 'Star Wars' movies - shared his own message: ''I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!''