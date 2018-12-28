A close friend of Debbie Reynolds has claimed the late Hollywood star had a vision of her daughter Carrie Fisher passing away before they both died two years ago.
Debbie Reynolds had a premonition that her daughter Carrie Fisher was going to die.
The mother and daughter actresses died two years ago, just a day apart, with 'Star Wars' legend Carrie tragically suffering a cardiac arrest on a plane four days before she died on December 27, whilst her parent passed away the following day, aged 84.
According to Debbie's close friend, Sue Cameron, the 'Singin' In The Rain' star had a vision that something was going to happen to her daughter, who was 60 when she died, after an ''experience with death''.
Sue told People.com: ''I made it a point to go over every three weeks to see Debbie, and on that last day that I saw her, on 21 December, she told me she had had a vision the night before. She called it an 'experience with death.'''
Sue remembered Debbie saying: 'Oh all right, I guess this is it ... I guess it wasn't for me.'
She added: ''But in hindsight, I realised the cloud settled over the exact spot where Carrie always sat on Debbie's bed.''
Meanwhile, Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd marked the second anniversary of her mother's death with an emotional song this week.
Taking to Instagram to post a touching video, in which she performs a ballad on piano, the 'Scream Queens' star captioned the clip: ''It has been two years since my Momby's death and I still don't know what the ''right'' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I'm sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones).
''So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs. (sic)''
Billie - who was left devastated after losing her grandmother the day after her mother's passing - added that her career as an actress helps her stay ''happy'' in the wake of her mother's passing, and hopes the song can ''encourage'' others who have lost someone to ''keep on moving''.
She continued: ''And as the song says, we must ''keep on moving''. I've found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I'm passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile.
''I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ''keep on moving''. As my Momby once said, ''take your broken heart and turn it into art'' - whatever that art may be for you. (sic)''
