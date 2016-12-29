Debbie Reynolds has died aged 84.

The 'Singin' In The Rain' star - whose daughter Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday (27.12.16) - passed away late on Wednesday (28.12.16) after being rushed to hospital for possibly suffering a stroke, her son Todd Fisher confirms.

Todd, 58, told E! News: ''She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning.

''More specifically, she said that she really, she was under a lot of stress.

''She held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it's pretty much what triggered this event.''

Debbie was at her son's Beverly Hills home to discuss funeral plans for the 'Star Wars' actress' when she suffered a medical emergency and the paramedics were called, TMZ reports.

It comes after Debbie - who had Carrie with her ex-husband Eddie Fisher - posted a heartfelt message to her late daughter on social media.

She wrote on her Facebook account: ''Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother (sic)''

At the time of writing, no other details about Debbie's death are known.

Meanwhile, Todd also opened up about Carrie's 24-year-old daughter Billie Lourd saying he ''can't imagine'' what it must be like for her to lose both her mother and her grandmother in a short space of time.

He added: ''Carrie's daughter is 24 years old. To have to lose the girls, it's just horrible. She's got their genes but you can't even imagine. I can't imagine being 24 and having to do this and I'm 59.''

Carrie passed away on Tuesday after she became ill whilst travelling from London to Los Angeles on Friday (23.12.16).