Mother and daughter died a day apart last week (ends30Dec16), and Carrie's remains were cremated earlier this week. Some of her ashes were scattered next to Debbie's coffin.

Fisher's brother Todd and her daughter, Billie Lourd, were among the select group at the graveside on Friday (06Jan17). Lourd attended with her rumoured boyfriend Taylor Lautner.

The family funeral was held a day after a private memorial for Carrie at her mother's home in Beverly Hills, where Meryl Streep and Gwyneth Paltrow were among guests. Streep will reportedly deliver a eulogy to both actresses at a planned public memorial.