A collection of items owned by the late Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher is set to go up for auction.

The mother and daughter Hollywood icons passed away within one day of each other in December 2016 - with Carrie dying from a heart attack aged 60 on December 27, and her mother Debbie a day later on December 28, from a stroke aged 84 - and it has now been reported over 1,500 of their personal artefacts are set to go under the hammer in September.

A statement from Todd Fisher - Carrie's brother and Debbie's son - posted to the Profiles in History auction house website read: ''My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes. The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother's wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans.''

Profiles in History have also revealed that a portion of the profits from the auction will be divided between The Thalians - a charity set up by the 'Singin' In The Rain' star to help combat the stigma surrounding mental illness - and The Jed Foundation, an organisation handpicked by Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd which also helps raise awareness for mental health conditions.

Items going under the hammer include Debbie's personal pair of ruby slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz', Carrie's on-set chair used in 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' which is embroidered with the words ''Star Wars: The Saga Continues'', the two-piece stage costume Debbie wore in 'Annie Get Your Gun', and a life-size model of the robot C-3PO from the 'Star Wars' franchise, which was owned by Carrie.

Joe Maddalena, CEO of Profiles in History, said in a statement: ''I hope fans from around the world have an opportunity to acquire a memento from their remarkable lives and careers. They are both missed.''

The news of the auction comes as it was reported that the 3.5 acre estate owned by both Carrie and Debbie will also be going on the market soon.

The Profiles in History auction is set to begin on September 23.