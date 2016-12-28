Tony Award-winning character actor George S. Irving has died at the age of 94.
The veteran star passed away on Monday (26Dec16).
Born George Irving Shelasky, the Springfield, Massachusetts native began his career with a small role in the original Broadway production of Oklahoma! in 1943, before he was drafted to serve in World War Two.
He later resumed his acting dreams and perfected his famous comedic timing with roles on TV sitcoms like All In the Family, The Patty Duke Show, and Car 54, Where Are You?.
Irving also continued to build on his stage resume, with gigs in Broadway and Off-Broadway hits including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Bells Are Ringing, Can-Can, The Pirates of Penzance, and Me And My Girl, for which he earned a Tony nomination.
However, he will perhaps be best remembered for his role in the 1973 revival of rags-to-riches musical Irene, alongside Hollywood veteran Debbie Reynolds. Both stars were nominated for top Tony Award acting honours. George won the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical.
The production also served as the Broadway debut of Reynolds' actress daughter Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday (27Dec16), aged 60.
