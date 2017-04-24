Debbie Harry would perform on stage naked if she could.

The 71-year-old Blondie singer would happily shed her clothes during her stage shows, but doesn't think her audience would be too happy.

She said: ''I always used to tear my clothes off.

''Would I be naked onstage all the time now? Probably. It might horrify everyone, but...''

While the 'Call Me' hitmaker is still proud of her body, she admits age has taken its toll on the physical aspects of her performance.

She told the Sunday Times magazine: ''I wanna... do flips and bang around on my knees, but I know I might have a hard time getting back up. It's such a drag.''

Debbie previously removed all the mirrors from her house because she was so preoccupied with her appearance as she was praised so much for her striking features.

She said: ''There was a time when I had to take down all the mirrors [in my house].

''I felt like I was looking at myself too much. The world made such a big deal of how I looked. It's problematic.

''I'm lucky I was born this way. It's perfect for showbiz.''

And the 'One Way or Another' singer retains her youthful looks now because she ''swears by'' cosmetic surgery.

She said: ''In my business? I mean, come on.''

The 'Heart of Glass' hitmaker - who has dated both men and women - thinks relationships are not as ''innocent'' as they were when she was younger.

She said: ''It's not so completely hormonal. It's not as innocent.

''It's the human condition to want to share your existence with somebody. In that sense, we are pack animals. Sex is a survival instinct.''

Despite her fame, Debbie still has no problem walking around Manhattan unaccompanied, even if it shocks the people she encounters.

She said: ''Some people are surprised to see me walking around. Others are completely horrified.''